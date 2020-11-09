Sri Lanka moves forward T20 league for South Africa tour





The 23-match Twenty20 league -- which will feature Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite -- will now start on November 26, one day earlier than scheduled, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

The competition had already been delayed three times and the

number of venues cut from three to one because of the coronavirus

pandemic.

It will conclude on December 16, two days before the national squad flies to South Africa for two Tests.

"The LPL was advanced so that our players will have an extra day to prepare for the South Africa Test series," a board official told AFP. -AFP















COLOMBO, NOV 8: Sri Lanka will bring forward the Lanka Premier League tournament to give its national team more preparation time ahead of their Test tour of South Africa, the cricket board said Sunday.The 23-match Twenty20 league -- which will feature Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite -- will now start on November 26, one day earlier than scheduled, Sri Lanka Cricket said.The competition had already been delayed three times and thenumber of venues cut from three to one because of the coronaviruspandemic.It will conclude on December 16, two days before the national squad flies to South Africa for two Tests."The LPL was advanced so that our players will have an extra day to prepare for the South Africa Test series," a board official told AFP. -AFP