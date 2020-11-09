Video
Monday, 9 November, 2020, 10:55 PM
Salma's team in Women's IPL final

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Bangladesh female cricketer Salma Khantun's team Trailblazers confirmed the final of Women's T20 Challenge, considered as the Women's IPL. They confirmed the final at a better run rate despite losing their last group match to Supernovas by two runs.
While Salma's team reached the final, Jahanara Alam's team Velocity couldn't make it to the final due to poor run rate.
The three teams of the tournament-Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity-collected one victory in the two matches, leaving the net run rate to decide the two finalists of the tournament.
In a must win game, Supernovas however showed the steely resolve to win it by two runs against Trailblazers.
Supernovas piled up 146-6 after opting to bat first with opener Chamari Atapattu making the highest 48 ball-67. Salma Khatun made a tight bowling and finished with 4-0-25-1. Her team Trailblazers was restricted to 144-5 in the stipulated 20 overs to concede two runs defeat.     -BSS


