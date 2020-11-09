BFF dedicates Nepal series to Bangabandhu



BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin speaking at a press meet regarding the FIFA two international friendly matches between Bangladesh and Nepal at the BFF House on Sunday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team will take on the Nepal rival on 13th and 17th of November, both at 5:00pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. The two-match series is the result of talks between BFF and All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) to utilise in the FIFA window in November this year.

On Sunday, BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin Turjo announced that they are dedicating the series to Bangabandhu. He said, "Football is the only discipline that responded to Bangabandhu's call for the struggle of independence in 1971. So it's natural that Bangladesh Football Federation will observe Mujib Year in a colourful way than other federation. We are dedicated these FIFA friendlies, this series to our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

"...We had plans to do more to make Mujib Year vibrant yet the virus spread out prevented us from making everything possible," said Salahuddin.

About players' preparation and BFF's expectation from them, he said, "We had fewer facilities when we were players. Our players nowadays are enjoying better facilities. In our time, we had only one set of jerseys and only two footballs. For that we had to wash our jersey at night and wear it in day. They are dressed in better Jerseys than those I used to wear in my time. I felt quite jealous seeing their jersey recently."

He said, "Now our players are given better facilities which you know well. They are getting everything they need and lest see what they are going to do in the match."

Regarding Jamal Bhuiyan going to play in I-League wearing Kolkata Mohammad SC, Salahuddin said, "It is good news for us and I always wish and appreciate that our players go and play events and leagues abroad."

Federation's senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy said, "Our Football is part of our national history and the struggle for independence. We are dedicating this friendly series to the Father of the Nation to mark the Mujib Year. We had lots of plans in observance of the birth century of Bangabandhu but may not be able to fulfil all of those due to the virus."

One of BFF vice-presidents Kazi Nabil who is also the chairperson of National Teams Committee briefed about bio security and measurements they took for the matches. He said, "We called 36 players in the camp and among them, two were unable to join in. The rest were tested for virus twice and all of them were tested negative of Coronavirus Disease. All the coaching staff and the booters who came here from abroad had to go through and follow procedures and guidelines recommended by the Health Ministry."

"... Before the matches, all the booters, staff and officials of the teams will be tested twice again on the 10th and 14th of November."

About tickets, this vice-president said, "Only eight thousand tickets will be sold to be able to maintain a required space between spectators. The VIP tickets will be sold at Taka 500 while the gallery tickets will be sold at Taka 100."

BFF on Sunday held a press briefing regarding the two matches at the BFF House.















