Shakib tested C-19 negative, Mahmudullah positive

Tigers\' T20i skipper to miss PSL

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

Tigers' T20i skipper to miss PSL
Bangladesh T20i captain Mahmudullah Riyad tested positive for Covid-19 while Shakib Al Hasan tested negative after returning from the USA. Both the Tigers gave samples on Friday, report of which revealed on the following day. To avoid false-positive Mahmudullah immediately done his 2nd test and reports remained unchanged. A reliable BCB source confirmed the news.
Mahmudullah was scheduled to leave country for Pakistan on November 10 to represent Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) replacing Englishman Moeen Ali. Ahead of the trip, he decided to test for the Corona virus existence with little cough.
His Covid-19 presence also threatened his participation in the earlier matches of Bangabandhu T20 Cup, which will commence by the end of 3rd week of the month. Mahmudullah however, has a mind to go for the 3rd test within soonest possible time to ensure his availability for the tournament.
Mahmudullah alongside Tamim Iqbal vended for the ongoing PSL play-offs. Mahmudullah's Sultans will look for alternative of Bangladesh captain but Lahore Qalandars are getting Tamim in their tent.
Sultans will play the first Qualifier against Karachi Kings on November 14 and Qalandars will take on Peshwar Zalmi in the 1st Eliminator on the following day. The final of the event will be held on November 17.
Tigers' fan by all means, got very good news beside the Mahmudullah-mishap, that is Shakib tested negative. He had been in the USA to stay with the family, who returned home on Friday to take part in the upcoming 20-over event. It'll be the beginning of his post-ban cricketing career. Shakib was seen in an inaugural program violating quarantine rules. His positive result therefore, could create a mass discontent once again!










