Bangabandhu T20 Cup team announced





In response to the BCB's Letter of Interest (LOI) for Sponsorship, a numerable number of corporate houses showed interest to become team sponsor and finally Beximco Group, Fortune Group, Minister Group, Gemcon Group and Gazi Group were awarded title sponsorship for five respective teams.

Teams were named after the corresponding sponsor group and hence the teams which are representing five divisions of the country, are Beximco Dhaka, Gazi Group Chattogram, Minister Group Rajshahi, Gemcon Khulna and Fortune Barishal.

The player draft of the event, previously scheduled for 11 November, will now be held on 12 November, says the press release. The tournament itinerary will be announced later.

Each of these companies buying teams from the BCB for BDT Two crore (US $235,000 approx) each, reported EspnCricinfo. Report also claimed that Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mustafizur Rahman are the five Grade-A players, who will get BDT 15 lakh. In Grade-B, twenty cricketers are marked for BDT 10 while 25 players in Grade C will earn BDT 6 lakh. The lowest graded players those in Grade D, comprising players from the High Performance setup will earn BDT 4 lakh.

Around 113 players, including Shakib, will take part in a fitness test today and tomorrow whereas Mashrafe Mortaza is going to miss the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Each squad will comprise 15 players, two coaches, one trainer, one physio and a manager, who will be included in the bio-bubble. Tigers' head coach Russell Domingo, spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori, fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson and fielding coach Ryan Cook will take charge of the teams.















