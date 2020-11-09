Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 November, 2020, 10:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Positive outlook predicts less memory decline

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Nov 08: We may wish some memories could last a lifetime, but many physical and emotional factors can negatively impact our ability to retain information throughout life.
A new study published in the journal Psychological Science found that people who feel enthusiastic and cheerful-what psychologists call "positive affect"-are less likely to experience memory decline as they age. This result adds to a growing body of research on positive affect's role in healthy aging.
A team of researchers analyzed data from 991 middle-aged and older U.S. adults who participated in a national study conducted at three time periods: between 1995 and 1996, 2004 and 2006, and 2013 and 2014.
In each assessment, participants reported on a range of positive emotions they had experienced during the past 30 days. In the final two assessments, participants also completed tests of memory performance. These tests consisted of recalling words immediately after their presentation and again 15 minutes later.
The researchers examined the association between positive affect and memory decline, accounting for age, gender, education, depression, negative affect, and extraversion.
"Our findings showed that memory declined with age," said Claudia Haase, an associate professor at Northwestern University and senior author on the paper. "However, individuals with higher levels of positive affect had a less steep memory decline over the course of almost a decade," added Emily Hittner, a PhD graduate of Northwestern University and the paper's lead author. Areas of future research might address the pathways that could connect positive affect and memory, such as physical health or social relationships.    -Science Daily


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
What’s the science behind mink and coronavirus?
Positive outlook predicts less memory decline
Syed Ahmed paid a courtesy call on CUET VC
RCC starts plan to build 30 STS for modern waste mgmt
SCC employee killed in Sylhet road accident
VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University inaugurates a Teachers' Lounge
4 held with 31,305 yaba tablets in Ctg
Aziz nominated as chairman of M A Hashem Univ College


Latest News
Austria police raid dozens of 'Islamist-linked' targets
Drug trader jailed in Pirojpur
Indictment hearing in Sagira Morshed murder trial on Nov 26
4,800 RU students to get smartphone loan
Stocks witness upward trend on higher transactions
Dhaka hopeful of tripartite talks soon over Rohingya repatriation
Islamic University Reporter's Unity election on Tuesday
Quader hopes Biden to play role in establishing humanitarian world
Ministry asks commercial organizations to ensure use of masks
China, Russia hold off on congratulating Biden
Most Read News
Ahle Sunnat Al Jamaat stage demonstration in front of the Baitul Mukarram
Aslam team emerged champions in 97-99 Fitness First Futsal Tournament
No more 'D' unit admission test to stop question leak: DU
PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Kamala
BNP leader Mir Nasir sent to jail in graft case
Special JS session on Mujib Year begins today
6 MPs test positive for COVID-19
How will Biden’s presidency be?
Zverev beats Wawrinka to set up Nadal semi-final
18 more die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft