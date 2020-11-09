Video
RCC starts plan to build 30 STS for modern waste mgmt

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 8: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has embarked upon a plan to construct 30 Secondary Transfer Stations (STS) in each ward of the city in phases for removing and managing the household wastes and garbage in a modern and hygienic way.
In the first phase, sites for construction of 12 STS have been selected and construction works of five of those are going to start within a shortest possible time.
Earlier, the city has constructed four stations for modern waste management. Rajshahi City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while inaugurating a newly constructed STS at Rajshahi University (RU) campus on Sunday as chief guest.




RU Vice-Chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan, Pro-Vice-Chancellors Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria, Treasurer Prof Mustafizur Rahman Al Arif and Students Adviser Prof Lutfor Rahman were present on the occasion. Liton asked all officials and staffs of the corporation concerned to render their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to make the effort of making the city neat and clean.
"I'm committed to build the city green, clean and eco-friendly within the shortest possible time as per demand of the city residents," he said.


