Irfan, bodyguard Zahid remanded in two cases





On October 28, two cases against Irfan under the Arms Act and Narcotics Control Act and two other cases against Zahid under the same acts were filed.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Kaisarul Islam allowed a three-day remand each in the arms cases while Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder granted a two-day remand each in the narcotics cases.

Inspector Md Delwar Hossain of Chawkbazar Police Station, the Investigation Officer of the cases, submitted the remand pleas on October 29.









On October 29, the IO prayed to the court to shift the date of the hearing on remand prayers as Irfan and his accomplice were in detective's custody for interrogation in Navy officer Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan assault case.

Later the court again shifted the date of hearing in the cases and fixed Sunday for hearing.

As per earlier order the IO produced the duo before the court and sought remand for seven days in each case.

