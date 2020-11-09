Suu Kyi forecast to triumph in virus-hit Myanmar election





The election is just the second since the Southeast Asian nation emerged from nearly half a century of junta rule in 2011.

Five years ago, Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won a landslide victory but was forced by the constitution into an uneasy power-sharing agreement with the still-mighty military. This time, the civilian leader -- in a bid to maintain an absolute majority -- has implored citizens to overcome their coronavirus fears to turn out and cast their ballots.

Millions turned out early to line up outside polling stations before the sun had even risen, while others waited for hours in the heat to enter temples, shopping centres and offices to cast their ballots.

In Mandalay -- Myanmar's second-largest city and a hotspot for infections -- people crowded into a polling station outside the city's ancient palace.

"I have my concerns" about the lack of social distancing, schoolteacher Hnin Wut Yee, 23, told AFP. "We're all watching each other with suspicion." Khin Nyo, 65, was one of the last to vote in a Yangon polling station that stayed open especially for the stragglers.

"I waited until others had voted as I didn't want to vote in the rush," she told AFP. Voters across the country wore compulsory face masks at polling stations, but social distancing rules were not followed everywhere with crowds bunched together in some lines.









Coronavirus cases have spiralled upwards in recent months, sending swathes of the country into lockdown and largely forcing campaigns online, where hate speech between rival factions has flourished. -AFP





