Monday, 9 November, 2020, 10:55 PM
Home Back Page

BNP greets Biden, Kamala

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

BNP on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Hariss on their victory in the 2020 US presidential election.
In a congratulatory message BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Amamgir extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the 46th President of the United States Joseph Robinet Biden Jr.
Mirza Fakhrul said the people of Bangladesh are also happy with his historic victory along with the people of the friendly United States.
Fakhrul hopes that Biden will be able to reflect the aspirations of the people.


