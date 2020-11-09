Hill razing by Sanmar: DoE high official to visit site today





Syed Nazmul Ahsan, Director of DoE, has already arrived Chattogram. On Monday he will physically inspect the site damaged by the developer company.

According to Department of Environment (DoE) sources, Sanmar Properties Limited, has razed some hills nearby Bangladesh Forest Research Institute in Chattogram at Sholoshahar area for a twin multistoried apartment block project. DoE sources said, nearly one hundred trees have been felled to make space for the project titled "Sanmar Knightsbridge at Duncan Hills", which is in progress without the legal and proper approval from the Department of Environment (DoE) of Chattogram.

Locals alleged that the real estate company engaged its excavator and dump truck to cut the hills at night. A large part of it has been cleared for the project.

Meanwhile, the DoE Chattogram (metro) directed the Sanmar Properties to stop their work and issued a notice on October 5, asking its director to explain why legal action won't be taken against them.















CHATTOGRAM Nov 8: The Director of the Department of Environment (DoE) will visit the site where one of the renowned developer company of the country had alllegedly razed hills and fell trees for construction of a Multi-storied building in Chattogram on Monday.Syed Nazmul Ahsan, Director of DoE, has already arrived Chattogram. On Monday he will physically inspect the site damaged by the developer company.According to Department of Environment (DoE) sources, Sanmar Properties Limited, has razed some hills nearby Bangladesh Forest Research Institute in Chattogram at Sholoshahar area for a twin multistoried apartment block project. DoE sources said, nearly one hundred trees have been felled to make space for the project titled "Sanmar Knightsbridge at Duncan Hills", which is in progress without the legal and proper approval from the Department of Environment (DoE) of Chattogram.Locals alleged that the real estate company engaged its excavator and dump truck to cut the hills at night. A large part of it has been cleared for the project.Meanwhile, the DoE Chattogram (metro) directed the Sanmar Properties to stop their work and issued a notice on October 5, asking its director to explain why legal action won't be taken against them.