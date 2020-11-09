Girl allegedly commits suicide after harassment





Quoting the victim's family, police said on October 31, the girl along with her family went to a relative's house where one Uttam Kumar Mitra alias Akash,40, harassed her and gave indecent proposal.

Being insulted, the girl took poison the same night after returning to her house. Ruma was immediately taken to Feni Sadar Hospital. As her condition deteriorated, doctors on November 6 referred her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The girl died on way to Dhaka the same night. Fulgazi police OC M Kutub Uddin said a case has been filed after the death and police are trying to nab the accused.















