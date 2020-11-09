Video
Monday, 9 November, 2020
Girl allegedly commits suicide after harassment

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent 

FENI, Nov 8: A girl has allegedly committed suicide in Fulgazi upazila of Feni district after being harassed by a relative. The deceased Ruma Chowdhury,13, seventh grader of a local school, was the daughter of Gopal Chowdhury of Shreechandrapur village under GM Hat union.
Quoting the victim's family, police said on October 31, the girl along with her family went to a relative's house where one Uttam Kumar Mitra alias Akash,40, harassed her and gave indecent proposal.
Being insulted, the girl took poison the same night after returning to her house.  Ruma was immediately taken to Feni Sadar Hospital. As her condition deteriorated, doctors on November 6 referred her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The girl died on way to Dhaka the same night.  Fulgazi police OC M Kutub Uddin said a case has been filed after the death and  police are trying to nab the accused.


