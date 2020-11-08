Video
Climate change spurs doubling of disasters since 2000: UN

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Climate change is largely to blame for a near doubling of natural disasters in the past 20 years, a UN report said.
The UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said 7,348 major disaster events occurred between 2000 and 2019, claiming 1.23 million lives, affecting 4.2 billion people, and costing the global economy some $2.97 trillion.
The figure far outstrips the 4,212 major natural disasters recorded between 1980 and 1999, the UN office said in the new report, The Human Cost of Disasters 2000-2019.
The report said 6,681 climate-linked events were recorded since the turn of the century, up from 3,656 during the previous 20-year period.
While major floods more
than doubled to 3,254, there had been 2,034 major storms, up from 1,457 in the prior period.
The sharp increase was largely attributable to a rise in climate-related disasters, including extreme weather events like floods, droughts and storms, the report said, adding that extreme heat is proving especially deadly.




"We are willfully destructive," UNDRR chief Mami Mizutori told reporters in a virtual briefing. "That is the only conclusion one can come to when reviewing disaster events over the last 20 years." She accused governments of not doing enough to prevent climate hazards and called for better preparation for looming disasters.
Data showed that Asia suffered the highest number of disasters in the past 20 years with 3,068 such events, followed by the Americas with 1,756 and Africa with 1,192.
In terms of affected countries, China topped the list with 577 events followed by the United States with 467.
The deadliest single disaster in the past 20 years was the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, with 226,400 deaths, followed by the Haiti earthquake in 2010, which killed some 222,000 people.



Climate change spurs doubling of disasters since 2000: UN
