Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

PARIS, Nov 7: A new report by two United Nations agencies warned on Friday of a heightened risk of famine in three conflict-torn African states and Yemen, and a high hunger risk in 16 more.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) warned that a "toxic combination of conflict, economic decline, climate extremes and the Covid-19 pandemic ... is driving people further into the emergency phase of food insecurity".
The agencies swung the spotlight on Burkina Faso, northeastern Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen, all facing rising levels of acute hunger with potential risk of famine.
Issuing "a stark warning" in their Early Warning Analysis of Acute Food Insecurity Hotspots, the agencies said the four countries have areas that could soon slip into famine.
Some parts of the population "are already experiencing a critical hunger situation", whereby any reduction in humanitarian access could lead to a risk of famine, they said.
Another 16 states are "at high risk of rising levels of acute hunger", the agencies said.
Those countries are Venezuela, Haiti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria and Afghanistan.
In the case of the DRC, around 22 million are food insecure -- "the highest number ever registered for a single country."
The agencies said the global health crisis, extreme weather patterns and conflict had exacerbated hunger.
Only fast action     could avoid a first outbreak of famine since 2017, which struck parts of South Sudan, they said.
"This report is a clear call to urgent action," said Dominique Burgeon, the FAO's director of emergencies and resilience.
"We are deeply concerned about the combined impact of several crises which are eroding people's ability to produce and access food, leaving them more and more at risk of the most extreme hunger."  
"We are at a catastrophic turning point," said Margot van der Velden, WFP's director of emergencies.
Noting some 260,000 people died in a 2011 famine in Somalia she said simply: "We cannot let this happen again. We have a stark choice; urgent action today, or unconscionable loss of life tomorrow."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change spurs doubling of disasters since 2000: UN
13 new Covid-19 deaths, 1,289 new infections
UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots
Key accused held in Dhaka
Election blues grip voters
Housewife gang-raped in N'ganj: Three held
BD awaits call from China to join tripartite meeting
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Biden wins US presidential election
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft