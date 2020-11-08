Key accused held in Dhaka



Law enforcers arrested the prime accused in a case over the lynching of a young man in Patgram upazila of the district from Kuril Biswa Road under Bhatara Police Station in the capital early Saturday.The arrestee is Abul Hossain, 45. With this arrest, over 20 people have so far been nabbed in the incident that took place on October 29.Tipped off, a team of DB police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Abul Hossain, said Walid Hossain, deputy commissioner of DMP (media). He was sent to Lalmonirhat and handed over to the district police, Walid added.Shahidunnabi Jewel, son of Abdul Wazed Mia of Shalban Mistripara in Rangpur town, and a former librarian of Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College, was beaten to death by an angry mob on the Burimari Union Parishad premises overrumours of Quran desecration.The mob then took his body some 300 metres away to the Prothom Bashkol area on Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway and set it on fire.Saiful Islam, cousin of Jewel filed a case with Patgram Police Station on October 31. Besides, two more cases were filed in this connection.