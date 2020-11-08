Election blues grip voters





While talking to the Daily Observer, BNP nominated candidate Selim Reza brought allegation against Chhatra League and Jubo League, student and youth front of AL, leaders and activists for not letting him campaign or even putting up posters.

Selim Reza said, "They (AL activists) are obstructing our postering efforts and election campaigns. They tear down my posters. They don't allow us to enter deep into our constituency for campaigning."

"I was confined for three days from the day of symbol allocation on October 23. They didn't let me go out of my house. As a result, we ended our campaign by holding street rallies wherever we face obstructions," he added.

But, AL nominated candidate Tanvir Shakil Joy, son of former Member of Parliament (MP) of this constituency Mohammed Nasim, said that understanding that a resounding defeat awaits the BNP candidate, they are trying to spread propaganda and rumour against us. General voters are very alert and conscious. They (voters) will give suitable feedback to the BNP propaganda through ballot.

The by-election of Sirajganj-1 constituency is going to be held on November 12. As a result, candidates are passing busy time in campaigning now. Central leaders of two main political parties are taking part in the election campaigns and begging for votes for their respective candidates.

Recently, central Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, central Swechchasebak League President Nirmal Ranjan Guha and General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu visited Sirajganj-1 constituency and took part in election campaign in support of Tanvir Shakil Joy with their other central leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, BNP central Organizing Secretary Ruhul Kuddus Talukder Dulu, Coordinator of BNP's election operation committee for Sirajganj-1, and other central leaders of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal also took part in the election campaign for their candidate Selim Reza.

However, it was noticed that the general voters are showing less interest in the by-election of this constituency (Kazipur-Sadar partial). This area is well known as AL vote bank. Mohammed Nasim was five terms MP and Joy was one term from this seat. So, according to the voters, the victory of AL nominated candidate Tanvis Shakil Joy is only a matter of time.

Jahangir Alam, a local resident, said, "BNP could not defeat AL candidate in one single term in this seat. Even, during the BNP period Mohammed Nasim won from here."

"Since it is a by-election and AL is in strong position here, so, people have little enthusiasm centring this election," said a local school teacher preferring anonymity.















