Housewife gang-raped in N'ganj: Three held

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 7: Police have arrested three people on charge of raping a housewife in Narayanganj Sadar upazila.

The arrestees are Nurul Islam, 65, Ainul Mia, 22, and Raj Ballav, 63.

They were arrested during raids in Fatulla area on Friday night and early Saturday, said Aslam Hossain, officer-in-charge of Fatulla Model Police Station.

The incident took place on November 5 when the woman reached Muslim-nagar area to look for her

husband who had left home two days ago following a marital dispute, the OC said.

The trio forcibly took the woman to an abandoned place and raped her. The woman filed a case with Fatulla Police Station on Friday night. Police sent her to Narayanganj General Hospital for tests.









