Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Foreign firm likely to operate Patenga Container Terminal

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 7: The government has decided to appoint a foreign firm as an operator of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port under Public Private Partnership (PPP).
Accordingly, three foreign firms have already expressed their willingness to operate the PCT.  These are Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai and Adani of India.
A delegation from Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) called on the Chairman of the CPA on October 22. According to CPA sources, the members of the team have expressed their willingness to operate the PCT under PPP. Sources hinted that the RSGT is likely to be appointed as a foreign operator of PCT.
Moreover, RSGT representatives also proposed to build the Bay Terminal. The CPA and the Ministry of Shipping are actively considering the proposal. The CPA sources said the appointed foreign firm will procure all operational equipment for the PCT.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Engineer Mizanur Rahman said 65 per cent work of the largest Patenga Container Terminal      (PCT) have already been completed.
The project was scheduled to be completed by December this year. But the time has been extended to June next year.
The project director said vessel may be berthed in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of the terminal being very near to estuary of the Karnaphuli River.  The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore, he added.
The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time at the terminal, the project director said.
The annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lac TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.
Meanwhile, Chattogram Port handled 30,00414 (3 Million) TEUs of containers in the just concluded fiscal of 2019-20. The rate of increase was 2.9 per cent.
In the fiscal of 2018-19, Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million. The rate of increase was 4 per cent.
With the help of Bangladesh Army, Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) is being built to meet the demand of the increasing trend of containerization.
Chittagong Port was constructed 128 years back as a general cargo berth. Container handling started since 1977 with only 6 TEUs of container that has now reached to 3 million TEUs.
Currently, a total of 10 container ships can take berth at a time. But the arrival of the container vessels in the Chittagong Port has been increased with the rapid global containerisation in the maritime trade.
For this reason, the CPA has undertaken the project of setting up more container terminal in the country's principal seaport.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change spurs doubling of disasters since 2000: UN
13 new Covid-19 deaths, 1,289 new infections
UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots
Key accused held in Dhaka
Election blues grip voters
Housewife gang-raped in N'ganj: Three held
BD awaits call from China to join tripartite meeting
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Biden wins US presidential election
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft