Foreign firm likely to operate Patenga Container Terminal





Accordingly, three foreign firms have already expressed their willingness to operate the PCT. These are Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai and Adani of India.

A delegation from Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) called on the Chairman of the CPA on October 22. According to CPA sources, the members of the team have expressed their willingness to operate the PCT under PPP. Sources hinted that the RSGT is likely to be appointed as a foreign operator of PCT.

Moreover, RSGT representatives also proposed to build the Bay Terminal. The CPA and the Ministry of Shipping are actively considering the proposal. The CPA sources said the appointed foreign firm will procure all operational equipment for the PCT.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Engineer Mizanur Rahman said 65 per cent work of the largest Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) have already been completed.

The project was scheduled to be completed by December this year. But the time has been extended to June next year.

The project director said vessel may be berthed in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of the terminal being very near to estuary of the Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore, he added.

The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time at the terminal, the project director said.

The annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lac TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Port handled 30,00414 (3 Million) TEUs of containers in the just concluded fiscal of 2019-20. The rate of increase was 2.9 per cent.

In the fiscal of 2018-19, Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million. The rate of increase was 4 per cent.

With the help of Bangladesh Army, Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) is being built to meet the demand of the increasing trend of containerization.

Chittagong Port was constructed 128 years back as a general cargo berth. Container handling started since 1977 with only 6 TEUs of container that has now reached to 3 million TEUs.

Currently, a total of 10 container ships can take berth at a time. But the arrival of the container vessels in the Chittagong Port has been increased with the rapid global containerisation in the maritime trade.

For this reason, the CPA has undertaken the project of setting up more container terminal in the country's principal seaport.















CHATTOGRAM, Oct 7: The government has decided to appoint a foreign firm as an operator of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port under Public Private Partnership (PPP).Accordingly, three foreign firms have already expressed their willingness to operate the PCT. These are Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai and Adani of India.A delegation from Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) called on the Chairman of the CPA on October 22. According to CPA sources, the members of the team have expressed their willingness to operate the PCT under PPP. Sources hinted that the RSGT is likely to be appointed as a foreign operator of PCT.Moreover, RSGT representatives also proposed to build the Bay Terminal. The CPA and the Ministry of Shipping are actively considering the proposal. The CPA sources said the appointed foreign firm will procure all operational equipment for the PCT.Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Engineer Mizanur Rahman said 65 per cent work of the largest Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) have already been completed.The project was scheduled to be completed by December this year. But the time has been extended to June next year.The project director said vessel may be berthed in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of the terminal being very near to estuary of the Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore, he added.The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time at the terminal, the project director said.The annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lac TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.Meanwhile, Chattogram Port handled 30,00414 (3 Million) TEUs of containers in the just concluded fiscal of 2019-20. The rate of increase was 2.9 per cent.In the fiscal of 2018-19, Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million. The rate of increase was 4 per cent.With the help of Bangladesh Army, Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) is being built to meet the demand of the increasing trend of containerization.Chittagong Port was constructed 128 years back as a general cargo berth. Container handling started since 1977 with only 6 TEUs of container that has now reached to 3 million TEUs.Currently, a total of 10 container ships can take berth at a time. But the arrival of the container vessels in the Chittagong Port has been increased with the rapid global containerisation in the maritime trade.For this reason, the CPA has undertaken the project of setting up more container terminal in the country's principal seaport.