

Biden elected US President

With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.

Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the "soul of the nation" is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency.

Kamala Harris will be the United States' next vice president, CNN projects.

She will be the first woman to hold the office. She will also be the nation's first Black and South Asian vice president.

Harris, who has represented California in the Senate since 2017, is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and she grew up attending a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple.

She was the first Indian-American and second Black woman to serve as a senator.

By winning Pennsylvania, Joe Biden has won the vote to become the next president, pending any legal challenges.

Our projection of his win in the crucial state gave him 20 electoral college votes, bringing his total to 273 and surpassing the 270 needed to win the election.

Under the US system, voters in each state pick electors, who then gather a few weeks after the election to decide the winner.

Each elector equals one electoral vote, and the number of electoral votes per state is roughly in line with its population - so bigger states like Texas (38) and California (55) have more, while smaller states like Delaware (3) and Idaho (4) have fewer. In total there are 538 electoral votes, and a candidate needs 270 to win.

Pennsylvania was enough to get Biden over that halfway line. With leads in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, he may well end up winning far more than needed - taking those three states would give him a total of 306.

The BBC projects that he has reached 273 electoral college votes, meaning that he'll become the president in January, pending the outcome of any legal challenges.

Democratic Party supporters celebrating Biden victory in Philadelphia on Saturday. PHOTO: REUTERS

And that's it, after a long wait, he is now over the threshold of the 270 electoral college votes needed.

While much of our attention is on the presidential race, results from Congress are still trickling in. The House and Senate are the two national legislative bodies, and whichever party controls them can significantly affect how much a US president is able to achieve.

In their best version of election night, Democrats hoped to expand their majority in the House and take the Senate from Republicans (and, of course, win the White House).

That did not happen, and Democrats actually lost at least five seats in the House of Representatives.

CBS also projects that Democrats are still likely to lose several more races, including two in Florida, leaving them with a thin majority.

In the Senate, initial results appeared to show that Democrats had failed to gain the necessary four more seats to give them a majority.

But now two races in Georgia could change that.

On Friday it became clear that Republican Senator David Perdue had fallen short of the votes required to win re-election against his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. A candidate must get at least 50% to win.

It is now likely to go to a run-off vote in January.

The other race which will go to a run-off is between Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democratic Raphael Warnock - who are vying to fill the seat of now-retired Republican Senator Johnny Isakson.

Two other races, in North Carolina and in Alaska, have not yet been called but Republicans are leading in both. -CNN, BBC















