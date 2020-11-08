Video
Special JS session on Mujib Year begins today

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

On the occasion of the Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a special session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin at 6:00pm today.
President Abdul Hamid called the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution on October 21.
Though the special session was supposed to be held in March, it was postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The 9th session of 11th
parliament was prorogued on September 10 after only five sittings as the session was held amid ongoing corona pandemic by maintaining proper health rules.
Ahead of the special session, MPs, journalists and other officials and employees of the Parliament Secretariat have undergone the Covid-19 sample tests. Only Covid-19 negative people can enter the special session.
In the wake of the pandemic, journalists were not allowed to cover the last two JS sessions.
In this session, a limited number of journalists will be allowed during the speech of President Abdul Hamid.
The session is likely to be shorter.


