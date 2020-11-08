Video
10-year-old rape victim finally gets justice

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

The gruesome rape crime committed by a madrasah super against a 10-year-old student in Sharankhola upazila could have been settled through a rural arbitration like what is usually done in many other rape incidents in Bangladesh but this time the victim's father dared to move the court to secure justice for her daughter.  
The fifth grader finally got justice as a Bagerhat court has sentenced the rapist to life term imprisonment recently.  
Bagerhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Mohamamd Nure Alam on Thursday sentenced madrasah super Maulana Ilias Jamaddar to life term imprisonment in a case filed for violating the girl in 2019.  




The court also fined him Tk 20,000 and he will have to suffer one year more rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.  
The verdict was announced just eight months after the start of the trial proceedings in the case.  
Many people thronged the court premises to know about the verdict as police produced the accused before the court.  
After announcing the verdict, the convict was put behind bars.    -UNB



