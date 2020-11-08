10-year-old rape victim finally gets justice





The fifth grader finally got justice as a Bagerhat court has sentenced the rapist to life term imprisonment recently.

Bagerhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Mohamamd Nure Alam on Thursday sentenced madrasah super Maulana Ilias Jamaddar to life term imprisonment in a case filed for violating the girl in 2019.









The court also fined him Tk 20,000 and he will have to suffer one year more rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The verdict was announced just eight months after the start of the trial proceedings in the case.

Many people thronged the court premises to know about the verdict as police produced the accused before the court.

