Sunday, 8 November, 2020
Oikya Parishad protests ‘attacks on minorities’

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha-Christian Oikya Parishad brought out a procession in Shahbagh area of the capital on Saturday, protesting recent 'attacks on minorities' in different parts of the country. photo : Observer



Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad on Saturday staged demonstrations in Shahbagh area of the capital, protesting what it said recent 'communal attacks on minority communities' in different parts of the country.
The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad gathered in front of the National Museum with placards and banners.
They also brought out a procession around 11 am carrying banners inscribing with slogans like 'Stop communalism: Wake up brave Bangalee', 'Stop using Facebook for communal attack'. The procession ended in front of Dhaka Club around 12:30 pm.
Addressing the rally, Oikya Parishad leaders claimed that they are living amid uncertainty as the 'government failed to protect them'.
The protesters demanded an end to attacks on minority communities, which they claimed were done through spreading rumours of 'hurting religious sentiment'.
They also demanded the government form a commission to investigate all the attacks taken place since 2012.
Nearly 500 people of 10 associations -- representing minority groups -- took part in the protest programme.




Oikya Parishad president Dr Sonali Das, Presidium member Sadhan Kumer Mondol and vice president Mithu Ronjon Dev, among others, addressed the rally.
    -UNB


