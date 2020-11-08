Video
Sunday, 8 November, 2020
Home Back Page

BNP’s politics on life support: Quader

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

BNP's politics is on life support now as the party is facing an existential crisis after failing in the national election.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said this on Saturday while virtually attending a special meeting of the party's Manikganj committee.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "Sheikh Hasina's government does not support criminals. No one is spared even if he has a party identity." "The people of Bangladesh are the root of Awami League's existence. They are with the party and Sheikh Hasina."
To the party leaders and workers, Quader said, "If we want to strengthen the party, we have to bring in the dedicated grassroots activists."
"And you should be more careful about drug dealers, communal forces, notorious criminals, land grabbers, and rapists. There will be no place for rapists in Awami League," Quader said.
District Awami League President Advocate Golam Mohiuddin presided over the meeting while Education Minister Dipu Moni attended it online.




Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak, Health Minister Zahid Malek, Awami League Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Manikganj-1 MP Naimur Rahman Durjoy, and Manikganj-2 MP Mamtaz Begum also attended the meeting.




