Country liberated for 2nd time after Nov 7: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with party leaders paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing wreath at his grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Saturday, marking November 7. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with party leaders paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing wreath at his grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Saturday, marking November 7. photo : Observer

BNP on Saturday observed "National Revolution and Solidarity Day" which led to release of the then army chief Ziaur Rahman in 1975 and, eventually, his ascent to the presidency.  The programmes began with hoisting of the party flag at party head office and its chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital.
In the morning, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, flanked by senior leaders and and affiliates groups of the BNP have placed a wreath at the grave of Ziaur Rahman and offered prayers there.
Marking the day BNP also arranged a virtual discussion.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said "Bangladesh became independent for the second time after the November 7 revolution in 1975.  And from Nobember 8 the opportunity of establishing a multi-party democratic Bangladesh was created under the Shahid Ziaur Rahman leadership."
Mirza Fakhrul alleged "Awami League government forcibly seized people's rights by destroying the government institutions." He also remark the present situation same as after the formation of Bakshal.
"In such a political context Revolution and Solidarity Day would provide a message of freedom of speech to the new generation" said BNP Secretary General and alleged "The fascist government has been trying to distort the information of Novemver 7 to misguide the new generation."


