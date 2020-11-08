New directorate in the offing to look after job creation





According to MoLE sources, the directorate will research creation of new employment and establish a database, building skilled workforce through necessary trainings and implement the government decisions regarding employment issues.

Following the directives and approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry has already formed a draft proposal for creating the new directorate. The draft was prepared following the recommendations of a committee and three separate sub-committees formed after the Prime Minister's approval.

According to Ministry official, the draft proposal would be sent to the Public Administration Ministry for scrutiny and its clearance. Once, the proposal is cleared by the PA Ministry, it would be sent to the Finance Ministry for approval.

Regarding the issue, Labour and Employment Ministry Secretary KM Abdus Salam told this correspondent that the directorate will be established to bring the employment issues under an umbrella in a disciplined manner.

"The government wants to create more employment in the country, so that jobless people can get jobs in a disciplined manner. The directorate will also oversee the employment issues and ensure skilled workforce through necessary training. It will also work to help ensure jobs for the jobless people. Once the directorate is created, employment will be accelerated," he added.

Initially, it would start working from its headquarters in Dhaka and eight divisional offices in eight divisions of the country. A director general will head the authority like other directorates and departments. Gradually, its activities will be spread out in all districts and upazilas, he informed.

It will also have eight separate training institutes in all divisional headquarters for training up the youths to build them as skilled workforce.

According to the proposal, the directorate will have a complete database of total employment and vacancies. The authority will suggest the government about the ways to fill up the vacancies. In case of changing work patterns, it will decide the policies of filling the vacancies conducting studies on the issues.

The authority was unable to do work on the issues properly due to its limitation of jurisdiction. After formation of the new directorate and amending the jurisdiction, the Ministry will be able to meet up the demands. It will be able to work on creation of more employment, the Secretary added.

According to Ministry officials, a separate wing led by a joint secretary or additional secretary will be responsible for creation of employment coordinating with all ministries and divisions. It will recommend the government following the studies of the directorate to create employment.

Although the name of the Ministry is 'Ministry of Labour and Employment', it has worked on only labour issues till date. It hasn't worked on employment issues. After creating the new wing and directorate, it will start working on employment issues, the Ministry official claimed.

Earlier, the Ministry worked for both labour and employment issues. But, employment issues excluded from its jurisdiction after creation of a separate Ministry 'Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry. All training centres of the Ministry have been transferred under the Expat Ministry. The Expat Ministry looks after the overseas employment matters.

After creation of new wing and directorate, the Labour and Employment Ministry will start working on internal employment issues in collaboration with local entrepreneurs and labours. The workforce will be created making them adaptable to modern technologies, official said.















