Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands





Protesting students staged a human chain in front of NationalPress Club to press home their seven point demand.

They demanded to start next session classes online and publishing results within three months after exams to lessen logjam and livening academic activities.

They also demanded to take exams of2015-16and2016-17regular session exams and completing2012-13session ongoing degree pass course special exams immediately.

All the examinations have to be taken very quickly and all the results including Degree Honors Masters have to be re-evaluated with the reasons for mass failure, they sought.









Addressing the protest, students said despite their repeated demands and repeated protests, the university authorities could not come up with a solution. So the suffering of students has increased.





