Rivers lose navigability due to negligence: Khalid

The government of Sheikh Hasina has taken several steps to rescue the rivers and waterways from illegal grabbers and to ensure navigability, so that people can avail smooth and less expensive waterways. The government is working to recover the waterway to give a boost to river tourism, he said while addressing a seminar organised at Jatiya Press Club.

Shipping and Communication Reporters' Forum (SCRF) organised the seminar titled, 'Course of action needed to flourish tourism and protect river and waterways'.

SCRF president Ashish Kumar Dey chaired the event while Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Chairman Golam Sadeq, former Director General of River Research Institute (RRI) Lutfor Rahman, river researcher Aminur Rasul Babul, SCRF vice president Amaresh Roy, member Rafiqul Islam Sabuj and BIWTA Employees Union president Abul Hossain spoke.

Moderated by its general secretary Mohosinul Karim, former SCRF president Anisur Rahman Khan presented keynote paper in the programme.

Khalid Mahmud said the country may suffer the consequence unless the rivers are managed properly. Considering the issue, the ruling AL had incorporated the issue of river dredging in its election manifesto. The government has already taken initiatives to dredge around 10,000km of waterways as per the pledge. To conduct the huge dredging works round the year, the government has decided to buy necessary dredgers.















