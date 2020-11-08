

Herculean tasks ahead for Biden



It is worth mentioning that, this is not only an election but also a referendum on the future of democracy in America, which appears more imperilled now than at any time since the civil war in 1885. This election is also an issue of America's future role in the world. Since 1940 the US has not experienced so isolated condition in the world.



However, the election draws attention to the nation's deep political divides. During the tenure of Trump, US citizens as well as people of the world have experienced numerous unexpected incidents. Trump has gone out of his way to promote divisiveness, racial tension, white supremacy, discrimination, violence, denigration of the media, women and minorities, and denial of climate change. Most importantly, Trump's vague and short-sighted foreign policy has tarnished US's image and has shrunk its role in the world politics. Biden will have to restore whole the state and arrange the system anew to run the government.



During the last four years America's democratic institutions, multilateralism and liberal policies were greatly damaged. Supreme Court and federal bench are filled with ultra-conservatives. Hostility with the UN and the WHO and negligence to multilateral collaboration have greatly weakened US influence and leverage. Worryingly, the biggest shock for the world is the immense support for Trump: around 69 million people have voted for him. It indicates that a huge number of Americans either endorse or overlook the abhorrent sentiments that President Trump has been fomenting.











Under these circumstances, Biden will likely face a difficult situation both at home and abroad, especially in implementing a new foreign policy. He will have the herculean task of uniting a divided nation, while combating an ongoing pandemic and dealing with the devastating economic fallout.



