Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Urgency of e-waste management

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Dear Sir
E-waste is growing at an alarming rate in the country. According to a statistic of the Bangladesh Department of Environment, in 2016, 4 lakh tons of e-waste was generated in Bangladesh. It is feared that it will exceed 12 lakh tonnes in the next five years. However various organizations have taken initiatives and are implementing to prevent it. The Bangladesh Mobile Importers Association has also said that it will take back the exchange of money on damaged or old mobiles. Around 4 crore mobiles are lost in Bangladesh every year. It is reported that around 30 million handsets have been imported in the last few years. As a result, e-waste is being generated gradually. And that is causing devastating effects on the environment. Furthermore, these are harmful to the human body as well.  Note that, many people are having cancer because of this e-waste. Therefore, managing e-waste is very urgent. People must be familiarized with the rules for using electronic devices.  The government must need to address this issue as soon as possible.





M Sayem Ahmad
Department of political science
Dhaka College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Urgency of e-waste management
Diabetic patients are at risk of coronary heart disease
How will Biden’s presidency be?
Biden leads as counting goes on
Online studies and research in crisis management
Are free elections not fair elections?
Government set to import C-19 vaccines
E-governance amid C-19


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Biden wins US presidential election
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft