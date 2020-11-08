Urgency of e-waste management





E-waste is growing at an alarming rate in the country. According to a statistic of the Bangladesh Department of Environment, in 2016, 4 lakh tons of e-waste was generated in Bangladesh. It is feared that it will exceed 12 lakh tonnes in the next five years. However various organizations have taken initiatives and are implementing to prevent it. The Bangladesh Mobile Importers Association has also said that it will take back the exchange of money on damaged or old mobiles. Around 4 crore mobiles are lost in Bangladesh every year. It is reported that around 30 million handsets have been imported in the last few years. As a result, e-waste is being generated gradually. And that is causing devastating effects on the environment. Furthermore, these are harmful to the human body as well. Note that, many people are having cancer because of this e-waste. Therefore, managing e-waste is very urgent. People must be familiarized with the rules for using electronic devices. The government must need to address this issue as soon as possible.











M Sayem Ahmad

Department of political science

