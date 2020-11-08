

Biden leads as counting goes on



As soon as the polls closed on the Election Day, results kept pouring in. The news media are busy broadcasting news of vote count whenever there's a slight change. Anxious Americans are fixated in front of the television. It's been four days since the Election Day, still there's no clear winner. The initial results were even more disheartening for the Democrats. President Trump kept sweeping away many mid-west states and had a significant lead in several states. Both candidates gave a speech on the election night. Biden asked the nation to be patient and Trump declared a victory even before all the votes were counted.



I mentioned in an earlier article that this election is being controlled by the coronavirus. Because of the pandemic, Democrats heavily relied on mail-in ballots. This year, a total of 92.1 million absentee ballots have been requested or sent to voters in 50 states and the District of Columbia.



Trump told Republican voters to vote in-person on the Election Day. In-person ballots are tabulated first, mail-in and absentee ballots are tabulated last. In-person votes reported on Election Day is more likely to show early Republican leads, and that absentee votes are tallied later are showing Democrats gaining ground. That's why Trump had an early lead in vote count and Biden's lead is widening now. As more and more mail-in votes are being counted, Trump's lead kept shrinking and Biden's lead kept widening. Trump is referring the in-person votes as "legal votes" and mail-in votes as "illegal votes" and he isn't willing to accept Biden's lead.



For a long time, Trump has been weaving a clever web to delegitimize the election. When states were encouraging their citizens to vote by mail because of the pandemic, Trump sent his legal team to prevent them from mailing out ballots to voters. Even though, all the states allow their voting population to vote by mail, and five states conduct all elections entirely by mail, still Trump kept claiming unsubstantiated false information about mail-in voting. Later, he agreed to accept mail-in voting in the Republican governed states but not in the Democratic governed states. He discouraged his supporters not to vote by mail.



Trump didn't stop there. He had his appointee, the new Postmaster General, make it difficult to deliver on-time mail delivery by making several changes inside the postal department. As a result, on-time mail delivery has been reduced to 60 percent and voters were urged not to mail their ballots too close to the Election Day. Not only that, Trump filed lawsuits against accepting mail-in ballots after the election day. Knowing very well that mail-in ballots might tilt the outcome in Biden's way as his supporters would mostly vote by mail and mail-in ballots would be counted later.



Trump demanded election result be announced on the night of the election. Trump predicted mail-in ballots will be rigged and he threatened to file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to stop counting the mail-in ballots. He rushed to hire the ninth Supreme Court justice and he didn't hesitate to reveal the reason for this hiring.

Trump's worst nightmare of 'mail-in ballots would favour Biden' is in play now. Biden's lead in the key states are a clear indication of that. Biden is also leading in electoral college votes. He has a 253 to Trump's 213. To win the presidency, Biden has to get 270 electoral college votes and is much closer to that. In fact, he has several paths to 270 electoral college votes.



The race has now ended on four key states, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada. Biden is leading in Georgia (16 e v), Pennsylvania (20 e v), Arizona (11 e v) and Nevada (6 e v). In the beginning, Biden had a significant lead in Nevada and Arizona. Over the course of time, Biden's lead in Arizona and Nevada has shrunk a little bit but he is still leading in these two states.



Early on, Biden was way behind Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, but as mail-in votes were tabulated, Trump's lead shrunk and now Biden is leading in these two states, too. Biden slowly built a lead of more than 28,833 votes over President Trump in Pennsylvania on Friday. There are still more than 100,000 absentee ballots to count. A win in Pennsylvania would be enough for Biden to call the entire race in his favour.



Trump has always claimed that he'd only lose if election is rigged. Trump set off alarm bells earlier this year when he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. He ultimately said in mid-October that he wanted a peaceful transition, while emphasizing he expected to win. Now, he's refusing to admit it's a fair election and has no intention to concede. Senate majority leader Republican Mitch McConnell said there'll be a peaceful transfer of power. "Of course," McConnell responded. "We've had a peaceful transfer of power going back to 1792, every four years, we've moved on to a new administration."



Trump didn't give a speech on Friday. On Thursday he alleged in his speech that unnamed opponents of his are "trying to steal an election" and "trying to rig an election." Trump called mail-in voting "a corrupt system," adding later that there is "tremendous corruption and fraud going on."



Joe Biden repeated his appeal Friday for supporters to remain patient for ballots to be counted. He didn't mention Trump in his short speech nor he claimed victory. He said, "We're going to win this race with a clear majority of the nation behind us."



Biden also said, "We're going to win" but waiting "can be numbing".

Lizi Rahman is a columnist,

author, educator and activist

living in New York















