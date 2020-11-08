

Online studies and research in crisis management



Currently, coronavirus-induced changes are still a challenging problem for us. So, the powerlessness of the world due to Covid-19 makes us think it is time to make our education system more prompt and practical.In this situation, online education or e-learning approaches based on digital technologies may play a crucial role.



Let's learn about online education or e-learning first. The method of learning from anywhere on an electronic device over an Internet connection is called e-learning. About 80 per cent of e-learning lessons are based on the Internet. This is why it is called 'Distance Learning' as well.It is not mandatory to read or take lessons from the classroom in a conventional way in e-learning. Rather, e-learning provides a lot of positive aspects to the students. Firstly, the students would be able to learn from anywhere in the process and he/she no longer has to worry to come to the university campus.



Secondly, those who want to learn along with work have the bonus of being able to watch instructional videos at their convenience at any time. So if someone has difficulty comprehending a subject, he/she can play it frequently. People can easily get an education in several ways.



Let's speak about the harmful impacts on the new education system of the coronavirus epidemic. It seems the entire world is in the throes of a coronavirus invasion as if every country is a land of war fighting against the deadly virus. Normal people's lives have come to a complete halt. Schools, colleges and all other institutions of education are closed. The school-college-university in our country has also been declared closed. As a consequence, the education system in the country is under pressure.Meanwhile, for months, this impasse has prevailed in the world. Neither the students are in a position to take up schooling nor are the teachers in a position to deliver education.Everything cannot be halted anymore and similarly educational activities cannot be interrupted.



The implementation of e-learning has not yet begun in Bangladesh to a large degree. At present, the scholars concerned are recognizing the need for e-learning in response to the changes caused by the coronavirus outbreak.Multiple subjects, mainly for school children, are taught on various television channels in Bangladesh but such practices have not been seen yet at the university level.Nearly all universities have a website of their own. Private universities are especially at the forefront of the use of digital technology in education. So e-learning does not seem to be hard for them to use. Many public-private universities are teaching online using Zoom Application, Microsoft, and Google Classroom.



However, it will be convenient for those universities that do not have such facilities to begin using modern technology. It will be a great option for many students to get education without going to universityif online-based education is used in Bangladesh. As a bonus, they do not have to leave their families and go away to study facing thousands of hardships.



When the lockdown movement was on in Wuhan, China to minimize the incidence of coronavirus, at the initiatives of different educational institutions, classes were taken at home with the aid of modern technology.By communicating with the instructor via video conferencing; students were able to resume their teaching activities. During the coronavirus epidemic, China declared the closure of all educational institutions.More than 5,000 courses have been uploaded online over the space of two weeks at Zhejiang University.

Under this e-learning scheme, Zhejiang University introduces all its students. This privilege is often offered to international students, although certain courses are available to all students worldwide.A course center drawing 5.7 million individuals has been run by the university.The university has also collaborated with Alibaba, an e-commerce firm, to develop an app named 'Ding Talk ZJU' that has attracted the attention of about 300,000 individuals.The difficulty actually remains because numerous educators are not capable of using technology properly.That is the reason ZJU has been preparing 360 teachers since mid-February.Not just that, a huge investment is also made to benefit nearly one thousand disadvantaged students in this distance education.It also provides teachers and students with relatively cheaper internet services on a contractual basis with multiple internet service providers.



Moreover, learners have obtained packages of playback and courseware from which they can follow any lecture even if they cannot follow it. By building smart campuses, ZJU initiated the process of providing them with online teaching.Research on their online teaching project started in 2017 and the year 2018, ZJU started to extend the usage of emerging technology-based smart classrooms on a wider scale. They have recently set up 200 smart classrooms where it is easy to capture teacher classroom teaching videos and display them live online.



As individuals in information technology have flourished, so has the field of medicine. It is so wonderful that many of the world's mysteries today are revealed to us only because of some devoted researchers' tireless efforts and talents. As individuals have thrived in information technology, so has the field of medicine. Cholera is no longer as harmful to humans as it was hundreds of years ago. In 1917, due to a shortage of knowledge of the appropriate treatment, 50 million people died of the Spanish flu (penicillin was not yet discovered). Yes, the development of our medical system is indeed inadequate compared to other advances in the modern age. This is what we are now realizing by failing to deal with the coronavirus.



Well-known researchers from all over the world have not been able to come up with a clear solution since last December. It is possible to know not only the news from various parts of the world but also the satellite news from space. After seeing so many changes, when one person after another is dying of a disease, people have to rely on their immunity despite having so much advanced technology, it must be said that there is a lack of necessary research in the field of medicine. To increase this research, changes need to be made in the education system. Thinking of Bangladesh, it must be said that people in this country rely on educational employment. Many individuals are looking for government positions which they believe as golden deer. If not, getting a private job for 9-5 hours would bring all the success, they believe. So a very few individuals are seen in the innovation activities.



In research work, individuals need to be encouraged. There should be enough jobs in this situation. If no action is taken in this regard, then the day is not far when it will not be possible to utilize the country's talent in any developmental work in the future. We have to depend on developed countries all the time. It will also be a waste of the country's money. We are struggling to cope with many of the more complex ones, such as the current one. Bangladesh has come a long way in the technology sector. Yet it will only be possible to obtain true advancement in technology on the day when the teachers and students of this country come up with new ideas. Fortunately, there is hope that some talented individuals in the country have now developed ventilator, vaccine and coronavirus detection test kit in this adverse climate. We appreciate this effort and expect there will be more initiatives of this kind in the future.



There is no doubt that students and teachers will engage in learning activities from anywhere at any time through online learning. This approach requires the best use of modern technologies to carry out educational activities. Teachers and students must pay the same attention to online education as much as they pay attention to the role of education programs in physical classes.

Let us promise to create "Sonar Bangla" under the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister by ensuring the best use of modern technology in higher education activities and practical and creative research.

Dr. Md. Sazzad Hossain is

Member, University Grants

Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) & Director, Bangladesh Satellite

