Human chain demands action against river grabbers

PANCHAGARH, Nov 7: Environmentalists demanded legal action against the river grabbers to free the banks of all the rivers including the Talma River in the district from illegal encroachment.

The demand came from a human chain rally held in front of the district Shaheed Minar beside the Dhaka-Panchagarh Highway on Thursday.

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Green Voice, Karigar and Daridra Kalyan Sangstha jointly organised the hour-long programme.

Speakers in the human chain said the River Protection Commission in its list mentioned that influential quarters grabbed 40 acres of land on the banks of Karatoa, Dahuk, Pam, Chetnai, Talma and Gobra rivers.