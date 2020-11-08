

Needy women see hope weaving bath sponge

This is a cottage-based weaving skill cum income-earning source. The backward and underprivileged communities of the upazila are being benefitted financially. Their families are being helped additionally by earning extra from weaving this body-washing item. After being locally marketed, majoli has already made niche in the foreign market as well.

Village housewives, needy women and female students are engaged in this work. The makers are being deprived of fair wages. It is because the entrepreneur is not getting fair price in the local market.

In 2014, one Kamrul Islam brought this item to his Galimpur Parkuthi Village of the upazila.

Usually, sending their children to school, mothers are used to pass leisure time sitting idle. To use their leisure time into cash making, Kamrul has developed this concept. This skill and entrepreneurship has spread to several neighbouring villages within few years.

At present, the idle women in the locality are making extra money by making majoli.

Kamrul said, he was thinking of doing something new since childhood. Due to family hardship, he could not study much. Yet he started this project with self-confidence. He did not have to look back for long.

Curious women in different areas of the upazila have been able to see the face of economic emancipation. The credit goes to him.

"I have trained interested women on this weaving skill," he referred.

His majoli products are now being sold in neighbouring India other than different bazaars in Dhaka and other districts of Bangladesh.

Other types of entrepreneurs are getting various facilities through different banks and donors. But he is deprived of such supports. So, he sought assistances including soft loan from government and private sources in order to make further expansion of his entrepreneurship.

A visit to Galimpur, Nawshera, Machhimpur and Muradpur villages in the upazila found expanded handicraft activities. Housewives and female students were seen weaving majoli with threads of different colours. They said Kamrul Islam supplies all necessary materials including threads. Later, he markets the items.

The weavers get wage on the basis of per piece majoli. Their wages help in running their families and in bearing the education expenses of their children.









Terming his initiative as innovative, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Priyanka Devi Pal said, "We will assist the makers and the entrepreneur."

Upazila Chairman Ohidul Islam Gokul said he visited the project and gave assurance of all necessary supports.



