Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:29 AM
Old man dies from pig attack

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Nov 7: An old man died from pig attack near Grameen Bank area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
Deceased Abdul Mannan, 65, was a resident of Dholua area in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses said the deceased was lifting water lily from a local beel (water body) at 12pm. At that time, a wild pig attacked on him, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued and brought him on a road beside the beel but he died after sometimes.
Later, locals beat the pig to death but four of them were also injured at that time.
The injured were admitted to Barguna General Hospital. Of them, one was shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened.
On information, police recovered the body and handed it over to the family members.


