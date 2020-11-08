18 nabbed with drugs in seven districts





KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons along with six kilograms of hemp from Pataljan Bazaar in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested are Md Babul Mia, 28, son of late Abdul Rahim of Patdha Pathariapara Village, and Al-Amin, 19, son of late Arshad Mia of Patdha Uttar Kathaliapara Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said RAB members raided the said area and arrested them with the hemp and one mobile phone.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.

BARISHAL: Police arrested a drug trader along with one kg of hemp from Garmangal Launch Ghat area in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Arrested Mainul Islam is a resident of Jala Union in Uzirpur Upazila of the district.

Gaurnadi Model PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Afzal Hossen said, on a tip-off they raided the said area and arrested him with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection, and the arrestee was sent to jail through court, the OC added.

PABNA: Members of RAB and police, in separate drives, arrested three drug traders along with drugs from the district in two days.

RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with heroin and yaba tablets from Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Arrested Ziaur Rahman Zia, 38, is a resident of Lalpur Upazila in Natore.

RAB-12 Camp Company Commander Md Aminul Kabir Tarafdar confirmed the matter through a press release on Thursday night.

On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bottala area and arrested him with 85 grams of heroin and 585 yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ishwardi PS in this connection.

OC of the PS Sheikh Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police detained two drug traders along with 264 bottles of phensedyl from Dhalarchar Express Train in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The arrested person is Sumon Sarker, 25, a resident of the district, and Jewel, 28, of Rangpur.

Ishwardi Railway Junction Police raided the train at around 7pm and detained the duo.

Some 264 bottles of phensedyl were also recovered from their possessions.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Ishwardi PS in this connection.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday following a court order.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested six smugglers along with two lakh yaba tablets from Amtoly area in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested are: Ziabul Haque, 26, son of late Ali Hossen, Rahmat Ullah, 25, son of Fakir Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan, 21, son of Noor Mohammad, Md Selim, 22, son of Abdul Alim, and Md Amin, 22, son of Sona Ali of Kutupalang Lambashia Rohingya Camp, and Md Joynal Abedin, 25, son of Mir Ahmad of Thaingkhali Village under Palangkhali Union in the upazila.

BGB Cox's Bazar 34 Battalion Commander Lt Colonel Ali Haider confirmed the incident and said, on a tip-off BGB members of Rezuamtoly Camp raided the said area and arrested them along with the yaba worth about Tk six crore.

NATORE: Members of RAB-5, Natore Camp arrested a drug trader along with 10 kg of hemp from Thakur Laxmikole Village in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Accused Shahin Ali, 24, is the son of late Asad Ali of the village.

Camp Commander Masud Rana said, on information, a team of the law enforcers raided his house at night and arrested him with the hemp.

A case was filed with Naldanga PS in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB-5, in a drive, arrested three drug traders along with 700 grams of heroin from Shiroil Bus Stand area of the city on Wednesday morning.

The arrested are: Md Kamruzzaman, 23, son of late Milon of Saguan Village and Khairul Islam, 40, son of Saiful Islam of Amtolipara Village in Godagari Upazila, and Jahurul Islam, 23, son of Saiful Islam of Char Alatuly Village in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

A press release of RAB-5, Mollapara Camp said, a team of the elite forces raided the said area and arrested the three along with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Boalia PS in this connection, and the arrestees were handed over to police, the press release added.

DINAJPUR: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two persons including a woman along with 67 bottles of phensedyl from Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested are Omar Faruq, 40, son of Hamed Ali of Syedpur Panuapara Village, and Rashida Bewa, 33, wife of Bulbul Ahmed of Jalalpur Village in the upazila.

Dinajpur RAB-13 Camp Deputy Assistant Director Maruf Hasan said a team of the elite force raided the said area at dawn and arrested the duo with the phensedyl.









After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali PS, the arrested were sent to jail in the afternoon following a court order.

Kotwali PS OC Mozaffar Hossen confirmed the matter.



