Two found dead in two districts





BHOLA: Police recovered an unidentified young man's body from the Tentulia River in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Borhanuddin Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Majharul Amin, BPM, said locals saw the body (aged about 30) floating in the river near Kacharir Khal Launch Ghat area and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of an easy-bike driver from a canal in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Shamim Mia, 23, was the son of Arif Mia of Saflidanga Village in the upazila.









Kashiani PS OC Azizur Rahman said Shamim went out of house with his vehicle on November 2, but did not return. Later, locals saw the body in a canal in Taltali area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.



