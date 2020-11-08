145 more contract corona in Barishal, Rajshahi





BARISHAL: Some 87 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division on Wednesday, taking the total virus cases to 9,017 here.

Among the total infected people, 8,433 patients have, so far, been recovered from the virus in six districts of the division while 177 died of it.

The virus infection rate is 17.20 per cent in the division while the recovery rate is 93.52 per cent and death rate 1.96 per cent.

RAJSHAHI: Some 58 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of virus cases rose to 21,152 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 26 are in Bogura, ten in Rajshahi, nine in Naogaon, nine in Joypurhat, three in Sirajganj and one in Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 19,919 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 320 died of it in the division till Wednesday morning.















