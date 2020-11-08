Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

145 more contract corona in Barishal, Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

A total of 145 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Barishal and Rajshahi divisions on Wednesday.
BARISHAL: Some 87 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division on Wednesday, taking the total virus cases to 9,017 here.
Among the total infected people, 8,433 patients have, so far, been recovered from the virus in six districts of the division while 177 died of it.
The virus infection rate is 17.20 per cent in the division while the recovery rate is 93.52 per cent and death rate 1.96 per cent.
RAJSHAHI: Some 58 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of virus cases rose to 21,152 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.
Of the newly infected people, 26 are in Bogura, ten in Rajshahi, nine in Naogaon, nine in Joypurhat, three in Sirajganj and one in Natore districts.
Among the total infected, 19,919 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 320 died of it in the division till Wednesday morning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Human chain demands action against river grabbers
Needy women see hope weaving bath sponge
Old man dies from pig attack
18 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Two found dead in two districts
145 more contract corona in Barishal, Rajshahi
Man dies of corona at Gafargaon
Winter vegetable prices soar in Kishoreganj, Rajshahi


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Biden wins US presidential election
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft