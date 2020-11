GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Nov 7: A man died of corona in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Islam, 55, was a resident of Kaza Village under Langair Union in the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Mainuddin Khan Manik said, Upazila Health Complex collected his samples on October 26 and sent those to the PCR lab at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, and his corona report came positive. Later, he died on Friday night.