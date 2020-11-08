

Winter vegetable prices soar in Kishoreganj, Rajshahi

KISHOREGANJ: Prices of winter vegetables have soared despite adequate supply to wholesale and retail markets of the district.

Local farmers said different kinds of winter vegetables grew aplenty in Karimganj, Pakundia, Bajitpur, Kuliarchar, Katiadi, Itna and Sadar upazilas of the district this Robi season.

A vegetable trader Siraj Mia at Kachari Bazaar of the district town said, per kg brinjal is selling at Tk 70, carrot Tk 80, cucumber Tk 40, bitter gourd Tk 80, potato Tk 50 to 60, bean Tk 120, lady's finger Tk 70, radish Tk 80, ripe tomato Tk 100, green tomato Tk 100, per piece gourd Tk 50 and pumpkin Tk 40, per kg red spinach Tk 60, and per piece cabbage and cauliflower Tk 30 to 40.

Officials of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) here said this year's winter vegetable production target is 1,50,311 tonnes from 7,630 hectares of land in the district.

Deputy Director of Kishoreganj DAE Md Saiful Alam said local farmers are growing vegetables using organic fertiliser.

RAJSHAHI: With the advent of the winter, different seasonal vegetables are arriving at local markets.

Yet most of the vegetables are not selling below Tk 40 per kg.

On Friday, this arrival and price situation was found in a visit to kitchen market of Saheb Bazaar in the city.

Per kg bitter gourd, snake gourd, sponge gourd, pointed gourd and okra was selling at Tk 50 to 70.

Per kg brinjal was selling at Tk 60 to 70, papaya at Tk 30 to 40, sweet bottle gourd at Tk 30 to 50, tomato at Tk 100 to 130, and green coriander at Tk 200 to 220.

Consumers said, vegetables are available in the market round the year. Yet the prices do not decline accordingly.

Sellers said the arrival of the winter vegetables is not adequate; the prices are likely to go down if the supply increases.

Per ati red spinach is selling at Tk 15, petsai at Tk 20 to 25, and radish at Tk 15 to 20.

However, prices of cucumber and chilli have declined. Per kg cucumber is selling at Tk 50 to 60 against last week's Tk 50 to 80 while chilli at Tk 140 to 170 against Tk 160 to 200.

Besides, per kg cauliflower is selling at Tk 80 while cabbage at Tk 60.

In a week's gap, imported onion price has declined. Per kg onion of Chinese, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan has declined by Tk 15 to sell at Tk 40 to 60. Declining by Tk 5 per kg, local onion is selling at Tk 75 to 80.

Prices of rice, pulse, oil, chicken and beef maintained steadiness. Per litre loose soya bean is selling at Tk 98 to 100. Per kg gram and anchor lentil is selling at Tk 50 and lentil at Tk 90 to 120. Per kg sugar is selling at Tk 62 to 65. Per kg atash rice is selling at Tk 52 to 53, paizam at Tk 50, miniket at Tk 58 to 60, jira miniket at Tk 56 to 58, and nazir at Tk 55 to 60. Declining by Tk 5, per kg loose polao rice is selling at Tk 90.

Per kg mutton is selling at Tk 720 to 750 while beef at Tk 550. Broiler hen is selling at Tk 120 while sonali hen at Tk 180 to 200.

















The prices of winter vegetables have soared in different districts including Kishoreganj and Rajshahi in recent times.KISHOREGANJ: Prices of winter vegetables have soared despite adequate supply to wholesale and retail markets of the district.Local farmers said different kinds of winter vegetables grew aplenty in Karimganj, Pakundia, Bajitpur, Kuliarchar, Katiadi, Itna and Sadar upazilas of the district this Robi season.A vegetable trader Siraj Mia at Kachari Bazaar of the district town said, per kg brinjal is selling at Tk 70, carrot Tk 80, cucumber Tk 40, bitter gourd Tk 80, potato Tk 50 to 60, bean Tk 120, lady's finger Tk 70, radish Tk 80, ripe tomato Tk 100, green tomato Tk 100, per piece gourd Tk 50 and pumpkin Tk 40, per kg red spinach Tk 60, and per piece cabbage and cauliflower Tk 30 to 40.Officials of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) here said this year's winter vegetable production target is 1,50,311 tonnes from 7,630 hectares of land in the district.Deputy Director of Kishoreganj DAE Md Saiful Alam said local farmers are growing vegetables using organic fertiliser.RAJSHAHI: With the advent of the winter, different seasonal vegetables are arriving at local markets.Yet most of the vegetables are not selling below Tk 40 per kg.On Friday, this arrival and price situation was found in a visit to kitchen market of Saheb Bazaar in the city.Per kg bitter gourd, snake gourd, sponge gourd, pointed gourd and okra was selling at Tk 50 to 70.Per kg brinjal was selling at Tk 60 to 70, papaya at Tk 30 to 40, sweet bottle gourd at Tk 30 to 50, tomato at Tk 100 to 130, and green coriander at Tk 200 to 220.Consumers said, vegetables are available in the market round the year. Yet the prices do not decline accordingly.Sellers said the arrival of the winter vegetables is not adequate; the prices are likely to go down if the supply increases.Per ati red spinach is selling at Tk 15, petsai at Tk 20 to 25, and radish at Tk 15 to 20.However, prices of cucumber and chilli have declined. Per kg cucumber is selling at Tk 50 to 60 against last week's Tk 50 to 80 while chilli at Tk 140 to 170 against Tk 160 to 200.Besides, per kg cauliflower is selling at Tk 80 while cabbage at Tk 60.In a week's gap, imported onion price has declined. Per kg onion of Chinese, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan has declined by Tk 15 to sell at Tk 40 to 60. Declining by Tk 5 per kg, local onion is selling at Tk 75 to 80.Prices of rice, pulse, oil, chicken and beef maintained steadiness. Per litre loose soya bean is selling at Tk 98 to 100. Per kg gram and anchor lentil is selling at Tk 50 and lentil at Tk 90 to 120. Per kg sugar is selling at Tk 62 to 65. Per kg atash rice is selling at Tk 52 to 53, paizam at Tk 50, miniket at Tk 58 to 60, jira miniket at Tk 56 to 58, and nazir at Tk 55 to 60. Declining by Tk 5, per kg loose polao rice is selling at Tk 90.Per kg mutton is selling at Tk 720 to 750 while beef at Tk 550. Broiler hen is selling at Tk 120 while sonali hen at Tk 180 to 200.