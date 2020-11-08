Video
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:29 AM
Home Countryside

Two nabbed for rape in two districts

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Two persons were arrested over separate rape incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Joypurhat, in two days.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a young man for allegedly raping a minor girl at Junia Village in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday.
Arrested Ismail Matubbor, 28, is the son of Jahangir Matubbor of the village.
Police and the victim's family sources said the girl, also a student of a local school, was returning home from Junia Bazaar. When she reached near one Alamgir Akon's betel nut garden, Ismail raped her.
Hearing the girl's screams, locals rushed in but the alleged rapist fled the scene.
Later, the girl's relatives started for Telikhali Police Investigation Centre but Ismail and his men attacked on them, leaving the girl's uncles Md Jasim and Kamal Hossen seriously injured.
Bhandaria Police Station (Investigation) Officer-in-Charge Md Mehedi Hasan said the girl's mother filed a case in this connection.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a union parishad (UP) member for raping a girl in the district town on Wednesday night.
The arrested is Dogachhi UP Member Abdul Kuddus, 53, son of late Ayub Ali of Chakshyam Village.
Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid said Abdul Kuddus took the victim to Khanjanpur area of the district town in the afternoon, provoking to send her to Saudi Arabia, and violated her in a house in the area.
Hearing her screams, locals rescued her and rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital.
Abdul Kuddus managed to flee the scene, but later, RAB members arrested him at midnight.


