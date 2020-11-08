Video
Lemon farming on rise at Raninagar

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Nov 6: Hoping higher profits, farmers in Raninagar Upazila of the district are cultivating lemon along with different vegetables.
Reducing their paddy farming, they have been cultivating lemon for the last two to three years in the upazila.
Though lemon was farmed experimentally in the beginning, it is being commercially cultivated now.
Since March amid corona, the demand for citrus fruits providing Vitamin-C has gone up. It prompted farmers to grow more lemon. Besides, Agriculture Department encouraged local growers.
The yield has been better for friendly weather and less attack of diseases.
Especially, China-3 variety made expected yield. Local farmers got attracted to its farming for huge demand and good sales.
In eight unions of Raninagar Upazila, lemon cultivation in sandy highlands is increasing day by day. Due to favourable weather this season, lemon farming has increased in almost all the unions. Especially, it has been largely cultivated in Kashimpur Union.
For hassle-free cultivation and higher price of the product, farmers are shifting to lemon cultivation day by day.
According to agriculture office sources, China-3 variety has been cultivated in about 17 hectares of land in the upazila. For advice from the agriculture office and proper rearing, the yield has been better compared to the last year.
Rafiqul Islam of Kujail Village said, for two years, he would be cultivating lemon narrowly along with vegetables. Inspired by encouraging profit from lemon, he cultivated it in six-bigha land. In the last year, this land was taken lease at Tk 8,000 for one year in Chakmunu Village.
"In the backdrop of increasing demand amid corona after March, about 3,000 lemons were sold per day to retailers and wholesalers," he informed.
"We became more benefitted from lemon than other fruits," he added.
Referring to his sale of about 1,500 to 2,000 pieces of lemon daily, he said, he is looking for more lands for taking lease to expand his orchard.




Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahidul Islam said, "Rafiqul Islam is a good farmer. Good yield has benefitted him this season. Seeing his success, neighbours are getting interested. We are hoping further expansion of lemon farming."


