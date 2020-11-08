Two killed in Bogura road mishap

BOGURA, Nov 7: A driver of a truck and his helper were killed as a bus hit their parked truck beside the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Mirzapur Ambagan area under Sherpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Md Abu Bakar Siddiq, 30, and his assistant Md Abu Sayeed, 28, son of Nurul Islam of Bagra Colony Village under Kusumbi Union in the upazila.

Dashmail Camp In-charge Sub-Inspector Ashraful Islam said a Rangpur-bound bus hit the truck in the said area about 5pm, leaving the two dead on the spot.

Police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, the police official added.





