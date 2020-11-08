Video
Home Countryside

Two women killed in Bogura

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Nov 7: Two women were killed and six others injured in separate incidents in the district in two days.
A woman was killed and six others were injured in a clash over land dispute in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Asma Begum, 34, was a resident of Hasnapara Village under Hatsherpur Union in the upazila.
Locals said, following the clash, seven people were injured. They were sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where Asma died about 9pm.
Sariakandi Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a woman was allegedly strangled to death over dowry at Shankarpur Village under Mokamtala Union in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Rachana Rani Rupa, 22, was the wife of Anik Adhikary of the village and daughter of Ratan Chandra Mohanta of Padumshahar Village under Saghata Upazila of Gaibandha District.
Police arrested the husband and his younger brother Obhi Chandra Adhikary in this connection.
Ratan Chandra Mohanta said his daughter was married to Anik, son of Ananda Adhikary of Shankarpur Village, two years back. He gave Tk 6.5 lakh and gold ornaments worth Tk 3 lakh as dowry during the marriage.
He also said, after one year of the marriage, Anik demanded more Tk 5 lakh. But, as the money was not given, he and his family members used to torture Rupa very often.
He further said, getting a phone call that Rupa was seriously ill, he went to Shankarpur and found her dead.
He alleged that Rupa was strangled to death by her in-laws.




Shibganj PS OC SM Bodiuzzaman said they recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


