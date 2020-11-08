Two minor sisters die mysteriously





Deceased Chhoa Moni, 9, and Toa Moni, 7, were the daughters of one Shukur Mridha of the village. Chhoa was a third-grader and Toa a second-grader at No. 3 Rambhadrapur Government Primary School.

Police, however, detained their father and stepmother Surja Moni for interrogation.

Police and local sources said the girls were admitted to Sadar Hospital after they fell sick in the evening. Later, they died there at night.

Shukur's brother Sumon Mridha alleged that his nieces were poisoned to death.

Bhedarganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) ABM Rashidul Bari said the bodies were sent to morgue for autopsies.

The reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy reports, the OC added.















