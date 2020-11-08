Call to strengthen movement to attain desired development





This year's theme of the day is 'Philosophy of Bangabandhu, Development in Cooperatives'.

DINAJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration and district cooperative office jointly organised a discussion meeting at the the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) where DC Md Mahmudul Alam was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Md Shariful Islam and Additional Police Super (Crime) Md Mominul Karim were present as special guests.

Among others, Sadar Upazila Co-operative Officer Md Hafizur Rahman, and United Co-operative Society Limited Secretary Lecturer Md Ahsan Habib also spoke in the meeting. Besides, four co-operative associations were accorded reception.

GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, the district administration and district cooperative office jointly organised different programmes.

A discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room where DC Abdul Matin was chief guest and ADC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat was in the chair while SP Towhidul Islam, district Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir were present as special guests.

The speakers said the cooperatives are playing important roles in women empowerment, including rural poverty alleviation, new employment generation, marketing the commodities and ensuring fair price of the goods.

District AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had recognised the cooperatives as one of the best weapons for the development. He had also dreamt of a pro-people cooperatives movement for improving the fate of the poor and under-privileged people.

He also urged all people to be more active and sincere to make the cooperatives activities more vibrant, active and time-befitting in order to turn Bangladesh into a prosperous nation.

DC Abdul Matin said Bangabandhu recognised co-operatives as the second sector of property ownership in Article 13 (B) of the Constitution and called for turning co-operatives into a people-oriented movement.

The DC believed that cooperatives will play an important role in meeting the challenge of implementing the promise of 'Amar Gram, Amar Shohor' declared in the party's election manifesto.

Earlier, District Cooperative Officer Md Ferdous Rahman, in his welcome speeches, said the government formulated the Rural Poverty Alleviation Foundation Act, 1999.

The cooperatives are playing important roles in the socio-economic development of the district and the country as well, he added.

NILPHAMARI: To mark the day, the district administration and district cooperative office jointly organised a function at District Shilpakala Auditorium where four local successful cooperative associations were accorded reception.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same venue where local Lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor spoke through video conference as chief guest while Nilphamari Central Co-operative Bank Limited President Md Shafiqul Alam was in the chair.

Among others, Zila Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Joynal Abedin, Local Government Division Deputy Director Abdul Motaleb Sarker, ASP Md Ruhul Amin, Sadar Upazila Chairman Shahid Mahmud, Upazila Co-operative Officer Manjur Morshed, and Upazila Co-operative Credit Union Limited Chairman Principal Shahidul Islam also spoke in the meeting.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, Rangamati Zila Parishad Chairman Brisaketu Chakma hoisted national and cooperative flags on Zila Parishad premises in the morning.

Later, Zila Parishad and district cooperative office jointly organised a discussion meeting at Zila Parishad conference room where Chairman Brisaketu Chakma was chief guest and Zila Parishad Member and Cooperative Department Convener Tridib Kanti Das was in the chair.

Among others, District Cooperative Officer Yusuf Hasan Chowdhury, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Shahiduzzaman Mohsin Roman also spoke in the meeting.















The 49th National Cooperatives Day was observed in the country on Saturday with a call to strengthen the cooperative movement in the society to lead the country towards desired development.This year's theme of the day is 'Philosophy of Bangabandhu, Development in Cooperatives'.DINAJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration and district cooperative office jointly organised a discussion meeting at the the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) where DC Md Mahmudul Alam was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Md Shariful Islam and Additional Police Super (Crime) Md Mominul Karim were present as special guests.Among others, Sadar Upazila Co-operative Officer Md Hafizur Rahman, and United Co-operative Society Limited Secretary Lecturer Md Ahsan Habib also spoke in the meeting. Besides, four co-operative associations were accorded reception.GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, the district administration and district cooperative office jointly organised different programmes.A discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room where DC Abdul Matin was chief guest and ADC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat was in the chair while SP Towhidul Islam, district Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir were present as special guests.The speakers said the cooperatives are playing important roles in women empowerment, including rural poverty alleviation, new employment generation, marketing the commodities and ensuring fair price of the goods.District AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had recognised the cooperatives as one of the best weapons for the development. He had also dreamt of a pro-people cooperatives movement for improving the fate of the poor and under-privileged people.He also urged all people to be more active and sincere to make the cooperatives activities more vibrant, active and time-befitting in order to turn Bangladesh into a prosperous nation.DC Abdul Matin said Bangabandhu recognised co-operatives as the second sector of property ownership in Article 13 (B) of the Constitution and called for turning co-operatives into a people-oriented movement.The DC believed that cooperatives will play an important role in meeting the challenge of implementing the promise of 'Amar Gram, Amar Shohor' declared in the party's election manifesto.Earlier, District Cooperative Officer Md Ferdous Rahman, in his welcome speeches, said the government formulated the Rural Poverty Alleviation Foundation Act, 1999.The cooperatives are playing important roles in the socio-economic development of the district and the country as well, he added.NILPHAMARI: To mark the day, the district administration and district cooperative office jointly organised a function at District Shilpakala Auditorium where four local successful cooperative associations were accorded reception.Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same venue where local Lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor spoke through video conference as chief guest while Nilphamari Central Co-operative Bank Limited President Md Shafiqul Alam was in the chair.Among others, Zila Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Joynal Abedin, Local Government Division Deputy Director Abdul Motaleb Sarker, ASP Md Ruhul Amin, Sadar Upazila Chairman Shahid Mahmud, Upazila Co-operative Officer Manjur Morshed, and Upazila Co-operative Credit Union Limited Chairman Principal Shahidul Islam also spoke in the meeting.RANGAMATI: To mark the day, Rangamati Zila Parishad Chairman Brisaketu Chakma hoisted national and cooperative flags on Zila Parishad premises in the morning.Later, Zila Parishad and district cooperative office jointly organised a discussion meeting at Zila Parishad conference room where Chairman Brisaketu Chakma was chief guest and Zila Parishad Member and Cooperative Department Convener Tridib Kanti Das was in the chair.Among others, District Cooperative Officer Yusuf Hasan Chowdhury, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Shahiduzzaman Mohsin Roman also spoke in the meeting.