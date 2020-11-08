Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Water-logging damages T-Aman paddy at Raipur

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

Water-logging damages T-Aman paddy at Raipur

Water-logging damages T-Aman paddy at Raipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 3: The much-expected harvest of the the Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy was supposed to begin after few days in Raipur Upazila of the district.
Housewives of the farming families were taking preparation. Farmers were dreaming equally. But all their planning got bogged down.
Incessant rainfall destroyed the standing Aman paddies. The rain created serious water-logging in at least 10 unions of the upazila.
This water-logging added fuel to the suffering of the farmers in these localities. Earlier they were affected by incessant rain while they were preparing Aman seedbeds and lands. Despite that they continued the farming of T-Aman. But due to the rain and the water-logging, many of them could not plant saplings timely. Particularly, farmers of No. 4 Sonapur Union, No. 5 Char Pata Union, No. 6 Keroa Union and No. 7 Purba Kanchanpur Bamoni Union became victims.
While talking to The Daily Observer, a good number of farmers informed because of narrow pipes installed in different canals, rain water was not  drain out adequately. In these unions, embankments have been raised in different areas. So, water-logging has been created.
Every year, T-Aman is cultivated in about 10,000 hectares of land in the upazila. But this year, about half of the targeted land has been water-logged.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Mamunur Rashid said, this year's damages of farmers for coronavirus and excessive rainfall have been informed to the highest authorities.
Besides, facing all natural calamities, farmers in the unions 4, 5, 6 and 7 cultivated their lands. But about 90 per cent of the lands got completely damaged due to the latest downpour.
The remaining 10 per cent are unlikely to survive finally, he added.
President of Farmers' Cooperative Association at No. 7 Bamoni Union Humayun Kabir said, "I had prepared about 20 acres of fallow lands for Aman farming. Seedbeds were prepared as well. But the saplings could not be planted for water-logging. Few saplings were sold. The remaining saplings rot."
Due to the rain, low-lying areas of Raipur Upazila within the Chandpur Irrigation Project (CIP) in Laxmipur became submerged. Several thousands of T-Aman croplands have been inundated.
Farmers like Shah Alam and Ruhul Amin of Sonapur Village, Khorshed Monir Ahmad of Char Ababil Village, Piar Ahmed of Char Pata Village, and Noornabi and Noor Hossen of Char Bangshi Village said, seedbeds and T-Aman croplands suffered two-time setback due to water-logging caused by rain in last August. Again the Aman fields planted for the third time got submerged.
A recent visit found two to three-foot water in several low-lying lands and beels (water bodies) in 10 unions of the embankment areas including Char Ababil, Char Bangshi, Char Mohana, Char Pata, Bamoni and Sonapur. Weed, water lily and moss have grown in these areas.
A farmer, Abdur Motaleb of Dakkhin Keroa Village, said this situation has been created for the filled up canals.
Char Ababil Union Parishad Chairman Shahid Ullah BSc and four others complained, many canals within the embankment have been occupied.
CIP's Extension Overseer Alamgir Hossen said water is being passed through Hajimara sluice gate to remove water-logging quickly. Besides, six pump machines of Char Gazi pump house, having 1,200 cusec capacity each, have been installed to make uninterrupted water passing from the project area.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Mostafa Hasan Emon said, T-Aman has been cultivated in 11,200 hectares of land in Raipur Upazila this year. The latest several days' rainfall has created the water-logging. It is apprehended that Aman production target for this year might not be achieved.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabrin Chowdhury said, "Bangladesh Water Development Board's work cannot be coordinated with upazila administration. But still we are trying to work in concerted way to resolve the water-logging."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Human chain demands action against river grabbers
Needy women see hope weaving bath sponge
Old man dies from pig attack
18 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Two found dead in two districts
145 more contract corona in Barishal, Rajshahi
Man dies of corona at Gafargaon
Winter vegetable prices soar in Kishoreganj, Rajshahi


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Biden wins US presidential election
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft