

Water-logging damages T-Aman paddy at Raipur

Housewives of the farming families were taking preparation. Farmers were dreaming equally. But all their planning got bogged down.

Incessant rainfall destroyed the standing Aman paddies. The rain created serious water-logging in at least 10 unions of the upazila.

This water-logging added fuel to the suffering of the farmers in these localities. Earlier they were affected by incessant rain while they were preparing Aman seedbeds and lands. Despite that they continued the farming of T-Aman. But due to the rain and the water-logging, many of them could not plant saplings timely. Particularly, farmers of No. 4 Sonapur Union, No. 5 Char Pata Union, No. 6 Keroa Union and No. 7 Purba Kanchanpur Bamoni Union became victims.

While talking to The Daily Observer, a good number of farmers informed because of narrow pipes installed in different canals, rain water was not drain out adequately. In these unions, embankments have been raised in different areas. So, water-logging has been created.

Every year, T-Aman is cultivated in about 10,000 hectares of land in the upazila. But this year, about half of the targeted land has been water-logged.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Mamunur Rashid said, this year's damages of farmers for coronavirus and excessive rainfall have been informed to the highest authorities.

Besides, facing all natural calamities, farmers in the unions 4, 5, 6 and 7 cultivated their lands. But about 90 per cent of the lands got completely damaged due to the latest downpour.

The remaining 10 per cent are unlikely to survive finally, he added.

President of Farmers' Cooperative Association at No. 7 Bamoni Union Humayun Kabir said, "I had prepared about 20 acres of fallow lands for Aman farming. Seedbeds were prepared as well. But the saplings could not be planted for water-logging. Few saplings were sold. The remaining saplings rot."

Due to the rain, low-lying areas of Raipur Upazila within the Chandpur Irrigation Project (CIP) in Laxmipur became submerged. Several thousands of T-Aman croplands have been inundated.

Farmers like Shah Alam and Ruhul Amin of Sonapur Village, Khorshed Monir Ahmad of Char Ababil Village, Piar Ahmed of Char Pata Village, and Noornabi and Noor Hossen of Char Bangshi Village said, seedbeds and T-Aman croplands suffered two-time setback due to water-logging caused by rain in last August. Again the Aman fields planted for the third time got submerged.

A recent visit found two to three-foot water in several low-lying lands and beels (water bodies) in 10 unions of the embankment areas including Char Ababil, Char Bangshi, Char Mohana, Char Pata, Bamoni and Sonapur. Weed, water lily and moss have grown in these areas.

A farmer, Abdur Motaleb of Dakkhin Keroa Village, said this situation has been created for the filled up canals.

Char Ababil Union Parishad Chairman Shahid Ullah BSc and four others complained, many canals within the embankment have been occupied.

CIP's Extension Overseer Alamgir Hossen said water is being passed through Hajimara sluice gate to remove water-logging quickly. Besides, six pump machines of Char Gazi pump house, having 1,200 cusec capacity each, have been installed to make uninterrupted water passing from the project area.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mostafa Hasan Emon said, T-Aman has been cultivated in 11,200 hectares of land in Raipur Upazila this year. The latest several days' rainfall has created the water-logging. It is apprehended that Aman production target for this year might not be achieved.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabrin Chowdhury said, "Bangladesh Water Development Board's work cannot be coordinated with upazila administration. But still we are trying to work in concerted way to resolve the water-logging."

















