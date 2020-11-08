Ex-Afghan TV presenter killed

KABUL, Nov 7: A former Afghan television presenter and two other civilians were killed in a Kabul bombing on Saturday, in an attack officials blamed on a group linked to the Taliban.

Yama Siawash was killed when a bomb attached to his vehicle exploded near his home in the Afghan capital, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told journalists. The murder of Siawash comes amid a rise in violence across the country even as the Taliban and Afghan government engage in peace talks in Qatar to end the country's grinding war.

Siawash, who recently joined Afghanistan's central bank as an adviser, used to be a prominent political and current affairs presenter with Tolo News, the country's biggest private TV channel, known for his hard-hitting interview style. -AFP