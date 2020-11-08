54pc turnout in Bihar last phase





NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Fifty four.1 per cent people cast their votes till 5 pm in the third and final phase of assembly elections in Bihar -- down from 56.9 per cent in 2015 -- in which stakes are high for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is up against multiple rivals, including former ally Chirag Paswan.At least 1,204 candidates are in fray for the 78 assembly seats spread across 19 districts, in the final phase. Voting is also being held for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, where a by-election was necessitated by the death of JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.Some of the prominent candidates in this phase are the BJP's Niraj Kumar Singh in Chhatapur seat, cousin of actor Sushant Singh Rajput; Congress's Bihariganj candidate Subhashini Sharad Yadav, daughter of former Union minister Sharad Yadav and Janata Dal United's Sarairanjan candidate Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is also the Bihar assembly Speaker. -NDTV