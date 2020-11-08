Video
Facebook shuts dozens of Myanmar pages over ‘inauthentic behaviour’

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

SINGAPORE, Nov 7: Facebook said on Friday it dismantled dozens of accounts and pages run in Myanmar by commercial operators because of what it described as inauthentic behaviour, including some it said were using fictitious people to back a political party.
More than half of Myanmar's 53 million people use the social media platform, which for many is synonymous with the internet.
In its monthly report, Facebook said it had taken down a network of 36 accounts and six pages run by a Myanmar public relations agency, Openmind, because it said they were using fictitious people to promote the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP).
In a response posted on its Facebook account, Openmind said it was not involved in any political activities and did not create any accounts for USDP.
USDP spokeswoman Ya Min Myint Swe said she had no knowledge of the public relations agency.
Reuters reported on Friday that dozens of Facebook pages in Myanmar were spreading ethnically and religiously charged falsehoods ahead of Sunday's general election, including some pages linked to networks run by the Myanmar military.
Separately, Facebook took down on Friday over three dozen pages publishing Myanmar-related content flagged by Reuters that the social media company said was connected to separate spam networks it dismantled last month.    -REUTERS


