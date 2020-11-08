150 dead in Guatemala after storm





The toll is in addition to the approximately two dozen people who died elsewhere in Central America since Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday as a hurricane. Giammattei said an army unit had arrived in the northern village of Queja to begin rescue efforts, amid fears that most of the residents had been killed.

A preliminary report indicated that "150 homes have been buried with 100 people dead," he said. Giammattei added that another mudslide in the northeastern department of Huehuetenango, on the border with Mexico, had left 10 dead.

Some 2,500 people in the impoverished Mayan indigenous area had lost their belongings in the deluge of mud. Eta tore through Central America, leaving death and destruction in its wake since it first rocked Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane. -AFP















